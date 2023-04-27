Rupee rises 8 paise to 81.66 against US dollar in early trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The rupee gained 8 paise to 81.66 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday amid weak American currency in the overseas market.

Forex traders said a positive trend in domestic equities, foreign fund inflows and crude oil prices below USD 80 a barrel also supported the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 81.69 against the dollar and then climbed to 81.66, registering a rise of 5 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee closed at 81.74 against the US currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.07 per cent to 101.40.

Oil prices

Oil prices on Thursday were trading higher fueled by increasing Russian oil exports which are impacting the OPEC production cuts and US recession fear. Brent crude was trading up 35 cents at $78.04 and West Texas Intermediate crude was at $74.51 with a jump of 21 cents.

"The rupee is expected to trade in the narrow range of 81.70-82.30 levels as mixed economic data and a fragile geo-political environment are likely to increase volatility, and following a risk-management policy would be suitable this time," CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said.

Stock market

The markets on Thursday opened in green with Sensex at 60,343.58, up by 43 points and Nifty rose by 2.40 points at 17,816. Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HUL, Nestle and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers whereas Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Titan and ITC were the top losers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,257.48 crore, according to exchange data.

With inputs from PTI