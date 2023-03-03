Rupee rises 36 paise to 82.24 against dollar in early trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Early on Friday, the rupee strengthened against the US dollar by 36 paise to 82.24 as fresh inflows of foreign capital and a bullish trend in domestic equities boosted investor confidence.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.28 against the dollar, then gained ground and rose to 82.24, registering a rise of 36 paise over its previous close.

The rupee's closing value against the US dollar on Thursday was 82.60.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.13 per cent to 104.88.

The benchmark for global oil, Brent crude futures, fell 0.39 percent to USD 84.42 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 482.37 points or 0.82 per cent to 59,391.72 points. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 154.15 points or 0.89 percent, to 17,476.05 points.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Thursday in the capital market, buying shares worth Rs 12,770.81 crore.

With inputs from Agencies.