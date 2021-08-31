Rupee rises 29 paise to close at 73.00 against US dollar

The rupee strengthened further by 29 paise to close at 73.00 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, marking the fourth straight session of gain following a firm trend in domestic equities and foreign fund inflows.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 73.26 against the greenback and later gained strength to settle at 73.00, higher by 29 paise over its previous close of 73.29.

The local unit moved in a range of 72.99 to 73.29 in the day trade.

The rupee has spurted by 124 paise against the dollar in four straight sessions to Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading down 0.12 at 92.54.

Anindya Banerjee, DVP, Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities Ltd. "The rupee against dollar witnessed three back-to-back days of losses. The spot rupee closed 26 paise lower at 73.00, the lowest level since June 10, 2021. A mix of rising FPI flows in debt, lumpy corporate flows and soft US Dollar overseas is adding the downside pressure on the pair. We continue to be bearish as risk-on sentiment in global markets can push USDINR lower towards 72.50/60 levels. RBI is allowing Rupee to appreciate in line with its peers in Asia. A combination of these two may have prompted RBI to allow USDINR to drift lower."

"Rupee appreciation continues for the fourth day in row and became the best performing currency among Asian currencies following rebound in economic activities along with huge foreign fund inflows," Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, said to PTI.

Markets are pricing continuation of inflows from foreigners after regulatory curb by the Chinese government. Apart from speculative inflows, FDI inflows are also supporting the local currency, Parmar said.

"Spot USDINR is expected head towards June low of 72.32 once the level of 72.74 breaches while on higher side 73.64 becomes the strong resistance," he added.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 662.63 points or 1.16 per cent higher at a lifetime high of 57,552.39, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 201.15 points or 1.19 per cent to a record closing of 17,132.20.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.83 per cent to USD 72.80 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Monday as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,202.81 crore, exchange data showed.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 04:59 PM IST