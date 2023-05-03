Rupee rises 12 paise to 81.75 against US dollar | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The rupee gained 12 paise to 81.75 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday tracking the weakness of the American currency in the overseas market.

Forex traders said significant foreign fund inflows and crude oil prices below USD 80 a barrel also supported the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 81.80 against the dollar and then climbed to 81.75, registering a rise of 12 paise over its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee closed at 81.87 against the US currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.24 per cent to 101.71.

Oil prices

Oil prices on Wednesday extended their losses after falling 5 per cent to a five-week low on Tuesday amidst fears that interest hike could impact energy demand. This was the lowest since March 24, when they also recorded the biggest decline in terms of percentage since early January. Brent futures on Wednesday were down by 13 cents to $75.19 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 13 cents to $71.53.

Stock markets

The markets on Wednesday opened in red with Sensex at 61,160.19, down by 194.52 points and Nifty fell by 71.05 points at 61,160.19. Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Ultra Cement and Nestle were the top gainers whereas NTPC, Power Grid, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank and Maruti were the top losers.

FIIs

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market on Tuesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,997.35 crore, according to exchange data.

Forex traders said investors are waiting for cues from the US Federal Reserve's rate decision.

"On the global front, US stocks tumbled as traders feared a spiral effect in the regional banking sector returning, ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision.

"The monetary policy kicked off on Tuesday, and is likely to announce a widely expected 25 bps rate hike on Wednesday. It will be interesting to see whether the Fed is interested in stretching out the rate hike process beyond May or not," CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said.