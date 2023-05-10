Rupee rises 10 paise to 81.96 against US dollar in early trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The rupee gained 10 paise to 81.96 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday tracking the weakness of the American currency in the overseas market.

Forex traders said significant foreign fund inflows and easing crude oil prices supported the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.06 against the dollar and then rose to 81.96, registering a gain of 10 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee closed at 82.06 against the US currency.

Traders said investors were cautious as they awaited inflation data from the US expected later in the day.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.05 per cent to 101.55.

Meanwhile, India's inflation data, due later in the week, will provide cues on the RBI's next rate hike moves, traders said.

Oil prices

Oil prices on Wednesday were lower after data showed a build in US crude stocks and as investors wait for US inflation data for the month of April that would indicate the direction of the Federal Reserve's next rate decision. Brent crude futures were down 54 cents at $76.90 and US Texas Intermediate was down by 57 cents at $73.14.

FIIs

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market on Tuesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,942.19 crore, according to exchange data.

Stock market

The markets on Wednesday opened in green with Sensex at 61,876.15, up by 114.82 points and Nifty rose by 35.45 points at 18,301.40. Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers whereas HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, ITC and HDFC were the top losers.