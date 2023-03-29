Rupee opens lower by 10 paise against dollar in early trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Due to rising crude oil prices and a stronger dollar on international markets, the rupee lost 10 paise to open at 82.26 against the US dollar on Wednesday.

However, early advances on the domestic stock markets limited the rupee's declines against the dollar.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower at 82.26 against the previous close of 82.16.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rebounded by 0.15 per cent to 102.58 in early Asian trade.

Read Also Gold prices fall by Rs 240, silver also drops in early trade

Brent crude futures, the benchmark for all crude oil, increased by 0.19 percent to USD 78.80 a barrel.

The 30-share BSE Sensex increased by 123.64 points or 0.21 percent to 57,737.36 on the domestic equities market, while the NSE Nifty increased by 53.70 points or 0.32 percent to 17,005.40 in early activity.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) changed from net sellers to purchasers on Tuesday, purchasing shares worth Rs. 1,531.13 crore.