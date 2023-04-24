Rupee opens flat at 82.08 against US dollar | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The rupee was trading in a narrow range in the morning session on Monday as positive sentiment over domestic equities rise and easing crude oil price were partially negated by a stronger American currency in the overseas market.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 82.08 against the dollar. It touched an early high of 82.05 in initial deals.

The rupee on Friday settled at 82.06 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 101.80, down 0.02 per cent.

Oil Prices

On Monday oil prices fell over concerns of rising interest rates and the impact on outlook for fuel demand due to the prospect of tighter supplies on OPEC+ supply cut. Brent crude fell 48 cents to $81.18 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 48 cents to $77.39 per barrel.

Stock market

The markets on Monday opened in green with Sensex at 59,820.53, up by 165.47 points and Nifty rose by 77.30 points at 17,703.35. ICICI Bank, Reliance, Wipro, IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank were the top gainers whereas Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra and Mahindra and Tata Steel were the top losers.

FII

Forex traders said significant foreign fund outflows also dented investor sentiments and weighed on the local unit.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,116.76 crore, as per exchange data.

"Overall, the widening trade deficit, lower forward premium, and expectation of a couple of more hikes by the US Fed will keep the rupee's momentum on the depreciating side," CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said.

Forex reserve

Meanwhile, India's forex reserves rose USD 1.657 billion to USD 586.412 billion as of April 14, marking their second consecutive week of increase, according to Reserve Bank of India data released on Friday.