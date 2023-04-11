Rupee opens at 81.00 against US dollar | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The rupee on Tuesday was trading in a narrow range in morning trade as the bullishness of positive domestic equities and weak American dollar was negated by firm crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 81.96 against the dollar. It touched an early low of 82.09 in initial deals.

The rupee on Monday settled at 81.99 against the US dollar.

The rupee has been floating well between a tight range of 81.80-82.20 awaiting to set the tone post the US and domestic CPI release, said CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari.

Dollar index

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 102.35, down 0.22 per cent.

Oil prices

Oil prices on Tuesday were higher as investors considered the supply cut from OPEC+ which will tighten the global market in addition to the rising concerns on the further interest rate hikes that has the potential to dampen the demand. Brute crude went up 8 cents to $84.26 per barrel whereas US Texas Intermediate rose by 11 cents at $79.85 per barrel.

Inflation data

All eyes are on the release of inflation data in India and the US, along with the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes, which will now become crucial in determining the market trend.

"The undertone of the market seems to remain positive on the expectation of a healthy Q4 earning season. Also, NTPC set to raise Rs 3,000 crores via bond issue could invite some foreign bids and extend short-lived gains to the rupee," Pabari said.

Markets

The markets on Tuesday opened in green with Sensex at 60,065.39, up by 218.88 points and Nifty rose 45.30 by points at 17,669.35. Kotak Bank, Sun Pharma, NTPC and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers whereas ICICI Bak, Infosys, HDFC Bank and TCS were the top losers.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Monday as they purchased shares worth Rs 882.52 crore, as per exchange data.

With inputs from PTI