The Indian currency opened 18 paise higher at 77.28 per dollar on Tuesday against Monday's close of 77.46.

The rupee plunged to a record low of 77.41 against the US dollar on Monday amid persisting high crude oil prices and uncertainty over the duration of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 09:21 AM IST