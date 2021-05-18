Rupee inches up by 7 paise against greenback in early trade

The rupee started on a flat to stronger note against the dollar, tracking the weakness of the greenback, Reliance Securities said in a research note.

Most of the Asian currencies are trading stronger against the dollar and could lent support, the note added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback''s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.06 percent to 90.11.

"The US dollar index struggled against the basket of currencies this Tuesday morning in Asian trade due to renewed expectations that US interest rates will remain low for an extended period," the Reliance Securities,' note said.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.35 per cent to USD 69.70 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 477.6 points or 0.96 per cent higher at 50,058.33, while the broader NSE Nifty jumped 148.35 points or 0.99 per cent to 15,071.50.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,255.84 crore, as per exchange data.