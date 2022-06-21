e-Paper Get App

Rupee inches 6 paise lower at 78.04 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 78 against the American dollar, then lost further ground to quote at 78.04, registering a fall of 6 paise over the last close.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 11:17 AM IST
article-image
Rupee inches 6 paise lower at 78.04 against US dollar | Photo: Pixabay

Mumbai: The rupee inched lower by 6 paise to 78.04 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, as persistent foreign fund outflows and strong dollar demand globally weighed on investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 78 against the American dollar, then lost further ground to quote at 78.04, registering a fall of 6 paise over the last close.

On Monday, the rupee appreciated 7 paise to settle at 77.98. "Continuing FII's outflow and strong dollar demand globally is putting up pressure on Indian Rupee to depreciate further with oil buying for payments," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.91 per cent to USD 115.17 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.36 per cent lower at 104.32.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 354.27 points or 0.69 per cent higher at 51,952.11, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 113.80 points or 0.74 per cent to 15,463.95.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,217.12 crore, as per stock exchange data.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBusinessRupee inches 6 paise lower at 78.04 against US dollar

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra political crisis latest updates: Shiv Sainiks gather outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's...

Maharashtra political crisis latest updates: Shiv Sainiks gather outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's...

Kamal Nath, the trusted Congress firefighter likely to reach Mumbai as coalition govt in Maharashtra...

Kamal Nath, the trusted Congress firefighter likely to reach Mumbai as coalition govt in Maharashtra...

Tri-services briefs media on 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme

Tri-services briefs media on 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme

International Yoga Day: Top Indian athletes come together on the occasion

International Yoga Day: Top Indian athletes come together on the occasion

Islamic State claims responsibility for Syria bus attack that killed 13, including 11 soldiers

Islamic State claims responsibility for Syria bus attack that killed 13, including 11 soldiers