Rupee in free fall: Domestic currency loses 37 paise to open at 81.64 against strong dollar

Falling oil prices softened the impact of the fall for the domestic currency, as covid cases in China increased.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 10:51 AM IST
Representational image |
The Indian Rupee continues to nosedive further losing 37 paise to open at 81.64 on Thursday, as the US dollar gained strength. The Indian domestic currency found some support from crude oil prices falling amid rising China's covid surge. The decline has been triggered by the rise of dollar as a safe haven currency for investors amidst uncertainty about geopolitical conditions.

The dollar surged thanks to a higher than expected retail sales data from the US, despite inflation and a recession ahead. Foreign funds being pulled out of Indian markets have also caused the Rupee's tumble against the US dollar. Investors were also disappointed by the macroeconomic data from India.

On the other hand global political tensions showed signs of easing with the revelation that a Ukrainian and not Russian rocket had hit Poland.

