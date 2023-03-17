 Rupee in early trade up by 25 paise at 82.51 against US dollar
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRupee in early trade up by 25 paise at 82.51 against US dollar

Rupee in early trade up by 25 paise at 82.51 against US dollar

While the domestic currency opened stronger at 82.50 against the US dollar, it later fell to 82.54. Later, before rising marginally to 82.51, registering a gain of 25 paise.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 10:21 AM IST
article-image
Rupee in early trade up by 25 paise at 82.51 against US dollar | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Amid positive trends in global and domestic markets, the rupee recovered its four-day losing streak and ascended 25 paise to 82.51 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday.

While the domestic currency opened stronger at 82.50 against the US dollar, it later fell to 82.54. Later, before rising marginally to 82.51, registering a gain of 25 paise.

On Thursday, the rupee closed at 82.76 against the US dollar, falling for the fourth day in a row.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was 0.28 per cent lower at 104.12.

Brent crude futures

After a meeting between Saudi Arabia and Russia oil prices were little changed Brent crude futures went up to $74.72 a barrel, up by 2 cents and US West Texas Intermediate crude went down 2 cents at $68.33 a barrel.

Read Also
Petrol, diesel prices, Mar 17: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities
article-image

Markets

Sensex was trading 410.04 points higher at 58,044.88 points while Nifty was up 117.20 points at 17,102.80 points.

FII

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 282.06 crore, according to exchange data.

With inputs from PTI

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gold, silver prices go up in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, silver prices go up in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Petrol, diesel prices, Mar 17: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Petrol, diesel prices, Mar 17: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

HAL bags orders for Advanced Light Helicopters from Defence Ministry

HAL bags orders for Advanced Light Helicopters from Defence Ministry

Opening bell: Sensex goes up at 58,078.11, Nifty at 17,111.80

Opening bell: Sensex goes up at 58,078.11, Nifty at 17,111.80

'Chinese are very business-oriented people,' says Indo-China expert Vikrant Jawaharkar

'Chinese are very business-oriented people,' says Indo-China expert Vikrant Jawaharkar