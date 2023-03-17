Rupee in early trade up by 25 paise at 82.51 against US dollar | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Amid positive trends in global and domestic markets, the rupee recovered its four-day losing streak and ascended 25 paise to 82.51 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday.

While the domestic currency opened stronger at 82.50 against the US dollar, it later fell to 82.54. Later, before rising marginally to 82.51, registering a gain of 25 paise.

On Thursday, the rupee closed at 82.76 against the US dollar, falling for the fourth day in a row.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was 0.28 per cent lower at 104.12.

Brent crude futures

After a meeting between Saudi Arabia and Russia oil prices were little changed Brent crude futures went up to $74.72 a barrel, up by 2 cents and US West Texas Intermediate crude went down 2 cents at $68.33 a barrel.

Markets

Sensex was trading 410.04 points higher at 58,044.88 points while Nifty was up 117.20 points at 17,102.80 points.

FII

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 282.06 crore, according to exchange data.

