Rupee gains 9 paise to close at 81.50 against dollar | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The rupee rose by 9 paise to close at 81.50 against the US currency in a restricted trade on Monday, supported by a weak greenback in the overseas markets and a decline in crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened lower at 81.69 and touched a low of 81.72 against the US dollar in line with losses in the equity markets.

Later, it recovered ground and touched a high of 81.49 before settling at 81.50, showing gains of nine paise over the previous close of 81.59 on Friday.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, declined 0.16 per cent to 101.76.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.25 per cent to USD 86.44 per barrel.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended the day up 169.51 points, or 0.29 percent, at 59,500.41, while the larger NSE Nifty gained 44.60 points, or 0.25 percent, to 17,648.95.

According to exchange statistics, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) changed from buyers to sellers in the capital markets on Friday as they sold shares worth Rs 5,977.86 crore. This occurred during a decline in Indian equities caused by a selloff led by the Adani Group.

India's foreign exchange reserves climbed by USD 1.727 billion to USD 573.727 billion in the week ending January 20, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reported on Friday. The kitty has increased for the second week in a row.

With inputs from Agencies.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)