e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRupee gains 5 paise to close at 81.92 against dollar

Rupee gains 5 paise to close at 81.92 against dollar

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.06 per cent to 104.58

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 06, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
article-image
Rupee gains 8 paise to close at 82.50 against dollar | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

As a result of additional foreign money inflows and a good trend in domestic equities, the rupee strengthened by 5 paise to settle at 81.92 against the US dollar on Monday.

The local unit started out at 81.85 versus the dollar on the interbank foreign exchange market and ended up closing at 81.92, up 5 paise from its previous close of 81.97.

During the trading session, the rupee touched a high of 81.62 and a low of 81.95 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.06 per cent to 104.58.

Read Also
Closing Bell: Indices end higher; Sensex up 415 points, Nifty above 17700
article-image

Benchmark Brent crude futures for world oil fell 0.77% to USD 81.17 a barrel.

The 30-share BSE Sensex increased 415.49 points or 0.69 percent to close at 60,224.46 on the domestic equities market, while the larger NSE Nifty increased 117.10 points or 0.67 percent to close at 17,711.45.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net purchasers on Friday in the capital market, buying shares worth Rs 246.24 crore.

With inputs from Agencies.

Read Also
Gold, silver prices remain unchanged in early trade
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Wipro announces its Americas headquarters in New Jersey

Wipro announces its Americas headquarters in New Jersey

UTI Mutual Fund launches ‘UTI Long Duration Fund’

UTI Mutual Fund launches ‘UTI Long Duration Fund’

Rajiv Jain calls Rs 15,000 cr investment in Adani opportunity in crisis, after profiting from 12%...

Rajiv Jain calls Rs 15,000 cr investment in Adani opportunity in crisis, after profiting from 12%...

Hero Motocorp launches 'Super Splendor XTEC' with impressive connectivity features

Hero Motocorp launches 'Super Splendor XTEC' with impressive connectivity features

Rupee gains 5 paise to close at 81.92 against dollar

Rupee gains 5 paise to close at 81.92 against dollar