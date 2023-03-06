Rupee gains 5 paise to close at 81.92 against dollar

Rupee gains 8 paise to close at 82.50 against dollar | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

As a result of additional foreign money inflows and a good trend in domestic equities, the rupee strengthened by 5 paise to settle at 81.92 against the US dollar on Monday.

The local unit started out at 81.85 versus the dollar on the interbank foreign exchange market and ended up closing at 81.92, up 5 paise from its previous close of 81.97.

During the trading session, the rupee touched a high of 81.62 and a low of 81.95 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.06 per cent to 104.58.

Benchmark Brent crude futures for world oil fell 0.77% to USD 81.17 a barrel.

The 30-share BSE Sensex increased 415.49 points or 0.69 percent to close at 60,224.46 on the domestic equities market, while the larger NSE Nifty increased 117.10 points or 0.67 percent to close at 17,711.45.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net purchasers on Friday in the capital market, buying shares worth Rs 246.24 crore.



