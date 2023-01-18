Rupee gains 44 paise to close at 81.25 against dollar | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The rupee pared its initial losses and settled 44 paise higher at 81.25 against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking a weak greenback overseas and a firm trend in domestic equities.

The advances in the rupee were however restrained by rising crude oil prices, according to traders.

The local unit at the interbank foreign currency market opened sluggish at 81.80, but it quickly recovered and closed the day at 81.25 (provisional), gaining 44 paise from its previous close.

The local currency experienced an intraday high of 81.25 and a low of 81.82 versus the US dollar during the trading session.

On Tuesday, the rupee had closed at 81.69 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, declined 0.45 per cent to 101.93.

At USD 87.11 a barrel, Brent crude futures climbed by 1.38 percent.

Gains in the rupee were also attributed to inflows on the domestic front.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended the day up 390.02 points, or 0.64 percent, at 61,045.74, while the larger NSE Nifty gained 112.05 points, or 0.62 percent, to 18,165.35.

According to exchange data, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) changed from being net sellers to buyers on Tuesday by purchasing shares worth Rs 211.06 crore.

With inputs from Agencies.

Read Also Gold prices remain unchanged, Silver falls in early trade

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)