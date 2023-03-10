Rupee gains 4 paise to close at 82.02 against dollar | Image: istockphoto (Representative)

The rupee recovered from its initial losses to end the day 4 paise higher at 82.02 against the US dollar, after the decline of the US dollar in foreign exchange markets.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit began trading at 82.12 against the dollar and ultimately closed at 82.02, gaining 4 paisas from its previous close of 82.06.

During the session, the rupee touched a high of 81.99 and a low of 82.14 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which measures how strong the dollar is relative to a basket of six different currencies, decreased 0.08 percent to 105.22.

Benchmark Brent crude futures for global oil fell 0.59% to USD 81.11 per barrel.

The 30-share BSE Sensex slid 671.15 points or 1.12% to end at 59,135.13 on the domestic equities market, while the larger NSE Nifty fell 176.70 points or 1.0% to 17,412.90.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 561.78 crore on Thursday, making them net sellers in the capital markets.

With inputs from Agencies.

Read Also Gold, silver prices remain unchanged in early trade