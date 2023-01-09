Rupee gains 29 paise to close at 82.37 against dollar | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

The rupee gained 29 paise to close at 82.37 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, supported by a weaker greenback overseas and a firm trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.41 and touched an intra-day high of 82.25 and a low of 82.44 against the greenback.

It finally ended at 82.37 (provisional), registering a rise of 29 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee settled at 82.66 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, declined 0.24 per cent to 103.62.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 846.94 points or 1.41 per cent to end at 60,747.31, while the broader NSE Nifty jumped 241.75 points or 1.35 per cent to 18,101.20.

Brent crude futures increased 3.27 percent to USD 81.14 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,902.46 crore, according to exchange data.

With inputs from Agencies.