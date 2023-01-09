e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRupee gains 29 paise to close at 82.37 against dollar

Rupee gains 29 paise to close at 82.37 against dollar

On Friday, the rupee settled at 82.66 against the dollar

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 05:16 PM IST
article-image
Rupee gains 29 paise to close at 82.37 against dollar | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

The rupee gained 29 paise to close at 82.37 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, supported by a weaker greenback overseas and a firm trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.41 and touched an intra-day high of 82.25 and a low of 82.44 against the greenback.

It finally ended at 82.37 (provisional), registering a rise of 29 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee settled at 82.66 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, declined 0.24 per cent to 103.62.

Read Also
Closing Bell: Indices end higher; Sensex up 846 points, Nifty above 18000
article-image

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 846.94 points or 1.41 per cent to end at 60,747.31, while the broader NSE Nifty jumped 241.75 points or 1.35 per cent to 18,101.20.

Brent crude futures increased 3.27 percent to USD 81.14 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,902.46 crore, according to exchange data.

With inputs from Agencies.

Read Also
Petrol, diesel prices today: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023 Indore LIVE: PM Narendra Modi says G20 is an opportunity to strengthen...

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023 Indore LIVE: PM Narendra Modi says G20 is an opportunity to strengthen...

Pravasi Bhartiya Divas: NRIs overwhelmed by hospitality in the Mahakal temple in Ujjain

Pravasi Bhartiya Divas: NRIs overwhelmed by hospitality in the Mahakal temple in Ujjain

Earnings 2023 live: TCS revenue hits at Rs 58,229 crore, Profit at Rs 10,883 crore

Earnings 2023 live: TCS revenue hits at Rs 58,229 crore, Profit at Rs 10,883 crore

RS Sodhi replaced as Amul MD after heading dairy giant for 13 years

RS Sodhi replaced as Amul MD after heading dairy giant for 13 years

Shriram Finance aims to double loan book in Uttar Pradesh in 3 years

Shriram Finance aims to double loan book in Uttar Pradesh in 3 years