 Rupee Gains 2 Paise To 83.01 Against US Dollar
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRupee Gains 2 Paise To 83.01 Against US Dollar

Rupee Gains 2 Paise To 83.01 Against US Dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 83.05 and slipped to 83.06 against the greenback for a while. It later traded at 83.01, registering a gain of 2 paise from its previous close.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 11, 2024, 10:10 AM IST
article-image
Rupee Gains 2 Paise To 83.01 Against US Dollar | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The rupee stayed firm for the seventh consecutive session and gained 2 paise to 83.01 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday boosted by a weak American currency and softening crude oil prices.

Sustained buying in the domestic equity markets also supported the Indian currency even as investors were awaiting US inflation data to be released later in the day, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 83.05 and slipped to 83.06 against the greenback for a while. It later traded at 83.01, registering a gain of 2 paise from its previous close.

The domestic currency settled 10 paise higher at 83.03 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.09 per cent lower at 101.98 on Thursday.

Read Also
Stock Market Opening January 11: Indices Open in Green; Sensex At 71,910.35 & Nifty Above 21,700
article-image

Oil prices

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.33 per cent to USD 77.05 per barrel.

Domestic Indices

In the domestic equity market, 30-share benchmark Sensex was trading 271.40 points, or 0.38 per cent, higher at 71,929.11. The broader Nifty rose 78.25 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 21,696.95.

FII

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,721.35 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM GatiShakti Embraces AI For holistic Development, Sumita Dawra Announces At Vibrant Gujarat Global...

PM GatiShakti Embraces AI For holistic Development, Sumita Dawra Announces At Vibrant Gujarat Global...

Rupee Gains 2 Paise To 83.01 Against US Dollar

Rupee Gains 2 Paise To 83.01 Against US Dollar

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On January 11: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And...

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On January 11: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And...

Stock Market Opening January 11: Indices Open in Green; Sensex At 71,910.35 & Nifty Above 21,700

Stock Market Opening January 11: Indices Open in Green; Sensex At 71,910.35 & Nifty Above 21,700

SpiceJet To Soon Start Flights To Lakshadweep

SpiceJet To Soon Start Flights To Lakshadweep