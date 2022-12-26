e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRupee gains 17 paise to close at 82.65 against dollar

Rupee gains 17 paise to close at 82.65 against dollar

Rupee finally settled at 82.65, registering a rise of 17 paise over its previous close of 82.82

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 04:10 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

The rupee appreciated 17 paise to close at 82.65 against the US dollar on Monday, tracking positive domestic equities and the weakening of the American currency in the overseas market.

The local currency against the US dollar started out at 82.79 on the interbank foreign exchange market and fluctuated between an intraday high of 82.63 and a low of 82.83.

It finally settled at 82.65, registering a rise of 17 paise over its previous close of 82.82.

According to Anuj Choudhary - Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, the rupee appreciated on Monday on a surge in domestic equities and a soft US Dollar. Domestic indices gained by around 1.5 per cent. The US Dollar softened amid improved global risk sentiments and softer inflation in the US.

Read Also
Closing Bell: Indices end higher; Sensex up 721 points, Nifty around 18000
article-image

"We expect the rupee to trade with a positive bias on weakness in the Dollar and positive domestic markets. The decline in safe-haven appeal on the rise in risk appetite in global markets may also put pressure on the dollar.

"However, the surge in crude oil price caps the sharp upside in the rupee. USD/INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 82 to Rs 83.30," Choudhary said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, declined 0.11 per cent to 104.31.

Brent crude futures increased 3.63 percent to USD 83.92 per barrel.

Read Also
Rupee trades flat against dollar in early trade
article-image

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 721.13 points or 1.20 per cent to end at 60,566.42, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 207.80 points or 1.17 per cent to 18,014.60.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued to be net sellers on Friday in the capital markets, selling shares worth Rs 706.84 crore.

With inputs from Agencies.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Amidst layoff season SMBs emerge as top job creators in India

Amidst layoff season SMBs emerge as top job creators in India

Old Pension Scheme: Unfunded pension scheme tax on future generation, says Sanjeev Sanyal

Old Pension Scheme: Unfunded pension scheme tax on future generation, says Sanjeev Sanyal

IT firm Infosys buys back 15,85,000 shares for Rs 1,504.63 each

IT firm Infosys buys back 15,85,000 shares for Rs 1,504.63 each

NTPC and Tecnimont Sign MOU to Explore Green Methanol Production

NTPC and Tecnimont Sign MOU to Explore Green Methanol Production

HAL updates its Board of Directors

HAL updates its Board of Directors