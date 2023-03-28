Rupee gains 15 paise to close at 82.16 against dollar | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

On Tuesday, the rupee strengthened by 15 paise to end the day at 82.16 against the US dollar, following a decline in the value of the US dollar in foreign exchange markets.

The local unit at the interbank foreign exchange market began trading at 82.20 versus the dollar and ultimately closed at 82.16, gaining 15 paise from its previous close of 82.31.

During the session, the rupee touched a high of 82.16 and a low of 82.28 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.26 per cent to 102.59.

Benchmark Brent crude futures for global oil fell 0.42% to USD 77.79 per barrel.

The 30-share BSE Sensex slid 40.14 points or 0.7% to close at 57,613.72 on the domestic equities market, while the larger NSE Nifty fell 34.00 points or 0.2% to close at 16,951.70.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 890.64 crore on Monday, making them net sellers in the capital market.

With inputs from Agencies.

