Rupee gains 13 paise to 82.57 against dollar in early trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The rupee gained 13 paise to 82.57 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday as the American currency retreated from its elevated levels.

New foreign capital inflows and a bullish trend in domestic shares, according to forex traders, also helped to boost investor morale.

The native currency at the interbank foreign exchange started out at 82.59 versus the dollar before moving up and reaching 82.57, rising 13 paise from its previous closing.

The rupee also reached a low of 82.61 against the dollar in early trade.

On Monday, the rupee fell by 12 paise to close at 82.70 against the US currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.16 per cent to 103.18.

The benchmark for global oil, Brent crude futures, fell 0.70 percent to USD 86 per barrel.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 315.74 points, or 0.52 percent, higher at 60,747.58 on the domestic equity market. The NSE Nifty index as a whole increased by 37.75 points, or 0.21 percent, to 17,808.65.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net purchasers on Monday in the capital market, buying shares worth Rs 1,322.39 crore.

With inputs from Agencies.

