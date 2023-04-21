Rupee gains 1 paisa to 82.16 against US dollar | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

The rupee gained 1 paisa to 82.16 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, tracking a weak greenback against major currencies and positive sentiment in the domestic equities market.

Forex traders said downward movement of crude oil prices also supported the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened strong at 82.11 against the dollar and hit the lowest level of 82.17 before trading at 82.16, registering a rise of 1 paisa over its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee closed at 82.17 against the US currency.

Participants were also cautious due to expectations of further interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks.

"Upside hopes were abandoned as soon as USDINR turned below 82.2. Look for bounce back today as long as 81.97 holds, but the 82.4 objective now appears far. Towards this end, expect selling pressure on first entry into the 82.15-82.20 region," Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said in a pre-market note.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.04 per cent to 108.80.

Oil Prices

Oil prices on Thursday went down $2 a barrel to reach its lowest since late March. The fall was due to the fear that possible recession could dent demand. Brent crude futures dropped to $81.10 per barrel, down by $2.02, whereas West Texas Intermediate crude futures lost $1.87 to settle at $77.29.

Markets on Friday

The markets on Friday opened in green with Sensex at 59,719.34, up by 86.99 points and Nifty rose by 21.95 points at 17,646.40. HCL Tech, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid and Axis Bank were the top gainers whereas TCS, HUL, Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC and Nestle were the top losers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,169.32 crore, according to exchange data.

With inputs from PTI