FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 11:04 AM IST
Rupee gained 13 paise to 81.82 against the US dollar in early trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The rupee gained 13 paise to 81.82 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, boosted by foreign fund inflows.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 81.93 against the dollar, then climbed to 81.82, registering a rise of 13 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee closed at 81.95 against the US currency.

