 Rupee falls to 82.35 down by 12 paise against US dollar
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 10:08 AM IST
article-image
Rupee falls to 82.35 down by 12 paise against US dollar | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The rupee in early trade on Tuesday declined by 12 paise to 82.35 against the US dollar, amid stronger dollar and foreign fund outflow from the domestic equity market.

The domestic unit at the interbank foreign exchange opened lower at 82.27 against the dollar and went up to 82.24 before slipping to 82.35.

On Monday, the rupee settled at 82.23 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.26 per cent to 103.86.

article-image

Brent crude futures

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.08 per cent to USD 79.90 per barrel.

Sensex and Nifty

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex on Tuesday opened at 58,171 down by 66 points, whereas Nifty dropped to 17,134.

With input from PTI

