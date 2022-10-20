Rupee continues its free fall! Opens at record low of 83.04 against dollar

The rupee had been hovering close to 83 since yesterday. | Photo: Pixabay

The Rupee continued its free fall amid the festive season, hitting record lows again to open the day after plunging past 83 against the dollar. At 83.04, it was accompanied by Asian currencies that lost value over speculation about further rate hikes by the US Federal reserve.

Sensex has slipped by 250 points to open in the red as stocks of most sectors registered a dismal performance, while Nifty started the day below 17,500 points. Metals, automobiles and consumer goods were the biggest losers amid mixed financial results for companies. UK registering its highest consumer inflation in four decades also affected global investor sentiment.



Although Indian investors bought domestic equities, the lower inflow of foreign funds into the market along with weak global cues kept markets subdued, after a four day rally. Asian stocks including Tokyo opened lower mirroring losses in the US, as investors preferred to avoid risks. Nestle India, HCL and ITC gained the most while Bajaj Auto and Coal India were the worst performers.