FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 06, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
Rupee falls 9 paise to close at 82.71 against dollar | Image Source: istockphoto (Representative)
The rupee pared initial gains and settled 9 paise lower at 82.71 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, tracking a rebound in the greenback overseas and a muted trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said risk aversion in international markets and sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiments, even as weak crude oil prices cushioned the downside.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened on a positive note at 82.52 against the greenback, but pared the gains and fell to an intra-day low of 82.75.

The rupee finally settled at 82.71, down 9 paise over its previous close of 82.62.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.37 per cent higher at 105.42.

Brent crude futures rose 0.74 percent to $79,27 per barrel, the global oil benchmark.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 452.90 points or 0.75 per cent lower at 59,900.37, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 132.70 points or 0.74 per cent to 17,859.45.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,449.45 crore, according to exchange data.

With inputs from Agencies.

