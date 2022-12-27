Rupee falls 9 paise to 82.74 against dollar in early trade

Rupee falls 9 paise to 82.74 against dollar | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Early on Tuesday, the rupee lost 9 paise to trade at 82.74 against the US dollar as rising petroleum prices dampened market confidence.

Foreign cash withdrawals also placed pressure on the domestic unit, according to FX dealers.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weak at 82.71 against the dollar, then slipped further to 82.74, registering a fall of 9 paise over its previous close.

In the previous session on Monday, the rupee appreciated 17 paise to close at 82.65 against the dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.19 per cent to 104.11.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.45 per cent to USD 84.30 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 61.14 points or 0.10 per cent higher at 60,627.56. The broader NSE Nifty rose 17.90 points or 0.1 per cent to 18,032.50.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in capital markets on Monday as they sold shares worth Rs 497.65 crore, according to exchange data.

"... month-end exporter selling is likely to cap upside in USD/INR. "The rupee is likely to trade in a range of 82.60-82.90, with sideways price action," said IFA Global Research Academy in a research note.

According to an official announcement made on Monday, China will end quarantine for international travellers on January 8, 2019, as it reopens its international borders after nearly three years of international isolation.