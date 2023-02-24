Rupee falls 9 paise to 82.73 against dollar in early trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Due to the strength of the US dollar in the foreign exchange market, the rupee lost 9 paisas to 82.73 cents in early trade on Friday.

According to forex traders, persistent outflows of foreign funds severely weakened investor sentiments.

The local unit at the interbank foreign exchange opened weakly against the dollar at 82.67, then dropped to 82.73, losing 9 paise from its previous finish.

On Thursday, the rupee settled at 82.64 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures how strong the dollar is relative to a basket of six different currencies, decreased 0.04 percent to 104.55.

The benchmark for global oil, Brent crude futures, increased by 0.81 percent to USD 82.88 a barrel.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 83.96 points, or 0.14 percent, at 59,689.76 points on the domestic equity market. The larger NSE Nifty increased 17.530.50 points, or 19.25 points, or 0.11 percent.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,417.24 crore on Thursday, making them net sellers in the capital markets.

