e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRupee falls 8 paise to close at 82.86 against dollar

Rupee falls 8 paise to close at 82.86 against dollar

Rupee finally settled at 82.86, down 8 paise over its previous close of 82.78

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 04:04 PM IST
article-image
Rupee falls 8 paise to close at 82.86 against dollar | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

Tuesday saw the rupee give up some of its early gains and end up 8 paise worse at 82.86 against the US dollar as a result of persistent foreign money outflows and a strong foreign dollar.

The rupee began the day at the interbank foreign currency market with gains against the dollar at 82.69, but it quickly gave up those gains and dropped to an intraday low of 82.92.

The rupee finally settled at 82.86, down 8 paise over its previous close of 82.78.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 1 per cent higher at 104.55.

Read Also
Closing Bell: Indices end positive; Sensex up 126 points, Nifty above 18200
article-image

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.02 per cent to USD 85.93 per barrel.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 126.41 points or 0.21 per cent higher at 61,294.20, while the broader NSE Nifty climbed 35.10 points or 0.19 per cent to 18,232.55.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 212.57 crore, according to exchange data.

With inputs from Agencies.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Maruti Suzuki achieves record exports in CY 2022; dispatches over 2.6 lakh vehicles globally

Maruti Suzuki achieves record exports in CY 2022; dispatches over 2.6 lakh vehicles globally

SBI, ICICI Bank & HDFC Bank continue to be systematically important banks: RBI

SBI, ICICI Bank & HDFC Bank continue to be systematically important banks: RBI

Shark Tank India 2: Viewers disappointed as Sharks reject Vineeta Singh's rival brand Recode's pitch

Shark Tank India 2: Viewers disappointed as Sharks reject Vineeta Singh's rival brand Recode's pitch

BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer, who had fallen out with former co-founder Ashneer Grover, quits

BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer, who had fallen out with former co-founder Ashneer Grover, quits

NTPC starts India’s first green hydrogen blending operation in PNG network

NTPC starts India’s first green hydrogen blending operation in PNG network