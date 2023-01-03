Rupee falls 8 paise to close at 82.86 against dollar | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Tuesday saw the rupee give up some of its early gains and end up 8 paise worse at 82.86 against the US dollar as a result of persistent foreign money outflows and a strong foreign dollar.

The rupee began the day at the interbank foreign currency market with gains against the dollar at 82.69, but it quickly gave up those gains and dropped to an intraday low of 82.92.

The rupee finally settled at 82.86, down 8 paise over its previous close of 82.78.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 1 per cent higher at 104.55.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.02 per cent to USD 85.93 per barrel.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 126.41 points or 0.21 per cent higher at 61,294.20, while the broader NSE Nifty climbed 35.10 points or 0.19 per cent to 18,232.55.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 212.57 crore, according to exchange data.

