Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.78 against dollar in early trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

In early trade on Friday, the rupee lost 8 paise to 82.78 against the US dollar as a result of a strong US dollar and a flat domestic equity market.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit started out weakly versus the dollar at 82.77, then declined further to 82.78, losing 8 paise from its previous level.

In the previous session on Thursday, the rupee settled at 82.70 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.40 per cent to 104.27.

The benchmark for global oil, Brent crude futures, saw a 0.79 percent decrease to USD 84.47 per barrel.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 181.5 points, or 0.30 percent, at 61,138.01 points on the domestic equity market. The NSE Nifty, a more inclusive index, dropped by 49.65 points, or 0.28 percent, to 17,986.20 points.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net purchasers on Thursday in the capital markets, buying shares worth Rs. 1,570.62 crore.

With inputs from Agencies.

Read Also Gold and silver prices fall in early trade

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)