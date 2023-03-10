Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.14 against dollar in early trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Early on Friday, the rupee lost 8 paise to 82.14 against the US dollar as a result of foreign money outflows and declines in domestic markets.

The local unit at the interbank foreign exchange opened weak at 82.12 versus the dollar and fell further to 82.14, losing 8 paise since its previous closing.

On Thursday, the rupee settled at 82.06 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.11 per cent to 105.18.

The benchmark for global oil, Brent crude futures, fell 0.54 percent to USD 81.15 a barrel.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 792.66 points, or 1.33 percent, lower at 59,013.62 points on the domestic equity market. The NSE Nifty, a more general index, dropped 200.35 points, or 1.14 percent, to 17,389.25 points.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 561.78 crore on Thursday, making them net sellers in the capital markets.

With inputs from Agencies.