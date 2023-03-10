e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRupee falls 8 paise to 82.14 against dollar in early trade

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.14 against dollar in early trade

On Thursday, the rupee settled at 82.06 against the US dollar

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 10:01 AM IST
article-image
Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.14 against dollar in early trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Early on Friday, the rupee lost 8 paise to 82.14 against the US dollar as a result of foreign money outflows and declines in domestic markets.

The local unit at the interbank foreign exchange opened weak at 82.12 versus the dollar and fell further to 82.14, losing 8 paise since its previous closing.

On Thursday, the rupee settled at 82.06 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.11 per cent to 105.18.

Read Also
Opening Bell: Indices open negative; Sensex down 693 points, Nifty below 17400
article-image

The benchmark for global oil, Brent crude futures, fell 0.54 percent to USD 81.15 a barrel.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 792.66 points, or 1.33 percent, lower at 59,013.62 points on the domestic equity market. The NSE Nifty, a more general index, dropped 200.35 points, or 1.14 percent, to 17,389.25 points.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 561.78 crore on Thursday, making them net sellers in the capital markets.

With inputs from Agencies.

Read Also
Petrol, diesel prices, Mar 10: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bank of Baroda okays sale of up to 49% stake in BOB Financial Solutions

Bank of Baroda okays sale of up to 49% stake in BOB Financial Solutions

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged in early trade

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged in early trade

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.14 against dollar in early trade

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.14 against dollar in early trade

Anupam Rasayan forms arm for logistics, supply chain management

Anupam Rasayan forms arm for logistics, supply chain management

NATCO announces the launch of additional strengths for the generic of Revlimid in US

NATCO announces the launch of additional strengths for the generic of Revlimid in US