Rupee Falls 7 Paise To 82.25 Against US Dollar | Image: istockphoto (Representative)

The rupee depreciated 7 paise to 82.25 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, tracking a strong American currency and outflow of foreign funds from domestic equity markets.

Elevated level of crude prices crossing USD 84 a barrel and subdued sentiment in the domestic equity markets also weighed on the Indian currency, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.23, then touched a high of 82.21 against the American currency. It later traded at 82.25, registering a fall of 7 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee had settled at 82.18 against the dollar.

According to experts, traders were also upbeat on the dollar on the back of positive macroeconomic data from the US and robust sentiment in the global markets.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.14 per cent to 101.77.

Oil prices

Oil prices on Monday morning were trading close to three-month high on hopes that Saudi Arabia would extend voluntary output cuts into September. Brent crude futures slipped 9 cents to $84.90 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude dipped to $80.41 per barrel down by 17 cents.

Share market

The markets on Monday morning opened flat with Sensex at 66,168.51, up by 8.31 points and Nifty was at 19,644.90 with a loss of 1.15 points. While the markets traded flat, the Nifty Midcap index was at record high.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,023.91 crore, according to exchange data.

With inputs from PTI