Rupee falls 6 paise to 82.24 against US dollar | Image: istockphoto (Representative)

The rupee depreciated 6 paise to 82.24 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, weighed down by the strength of the American currency in the overseas market.

Forex traders said the rupee was trading in a narrow range as the strength of the American currency was negated by a firm trend in domestic equities and easing crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weak at 82.22 against the dollar, then fell to 82.24, registering a decline of 6 paise over its last close.

On Friday, the rupee settled at 82.18 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.02 per cent to 102.66.

Oil prices

Oil prices on Monday were lower due to increasing concerns on fuel demand in top oil consuming countries like the US and China with Brent crude futures going down by 43 cents to $73.74 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate Crude fell by 37 cents to $69.67 per barrel.

"The dollar index rose to 102.71 levels, while Brent crude oil fell to USD 73.80 per barrel as risk aversion was the name of the game," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP said.

Bhansali further said investors now await WPI inflation and trade deficit data from India and European Industrial Production as well as US NYK Empire State Mfg Index data for further cues.

Stock markets

The markets on Monday opened in green with Sensex at 61,868.74, up by 104.49 points and Nifty rose by 34.55 points at 18,298.95. Hindustan Unilever, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Tata Motors and Titan were the top gainers whereas Sun Pharma, ITC, Bajaj Finance, Infosys and HCL Tech were the top losers.

FIIs

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Friday as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,014.06 crore, according to exchange data.

With inputs from PTI