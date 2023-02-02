e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRupee falls 40 paise to close at 82.20 against dollar

Rupee falls 40 paise to close at 82.20 against dollar

On Wednesday, the rupee had appreciated 8 paise to close at 81.80 against the dollar after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2023-24

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 02, 2023, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
Rupee falls 40 paise to close at 82.20 against dollar | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

The rupee fell 40 paise to close below the 82 per US dollar mark on Thursday, weighed down by foreign fund outflows and corporate dollar demand.

The Indian rupee began trading at 81.81 versus the US dollar on the interbank foreign currency market. It reached an intraday top of 81.71 and a low of 82.20.

It finally settled at 82.20, down 40 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee had appreciated 8 paise to close at 81.80 against the dollar after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2023-24.

Read Also
Opening Bell: Indices open negative; Sensex down 413 points, Nifty below 17500
article-image

After the US Fed increased the interest rate by 25 basis points, as predicted, to 4.50–4.75 percent, the dollar index, which measures the strength of the dollar against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.12% lower at 101.10.

Benchmark Brent crude futures for world crude oil decreased 0.14 percent to USD 82.72 per barrel.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) changed from net sellers to purchasers on Wednesday, buying shares worth Rs 1,785.21 crore.

With inputs from Agencies.

Read Also
Petrol, diesel prices, Feb 2: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Rupee falls 40 paise to close at 82.20 against dollar

Rupee falls 40 paise to close at 82.20 against dollar

Godrej Properties allocates 4,065 equity stocks to employees

Godrej Properties allocates 4,065 equity stocks to employees

Real Estate Sector relieved with PMYA Yojana scheme: Ashok Chhajer,CMD, Arihant Superstructures...

Real Estate Sector relieved with PMYA Yojana scheme: Ashok Chhajer,CMD, Arihant Superstructures...

Closing Bell: Indices end in mixed notes; Sensex up 224 points, Nifty down 5 points at 17610

Closing Bell: Indices end in mixed notes; Sensex up 224 points, Nifty down 5 points at 17610

Earnings 2023 LIVE: HDFC Bank net profit at Rs 3,690 cr; Dabur India net profit drops to Rs 476.65...

Earnings 2023 LIVE: HDFC Bank net profit at Rs 3,690 cr; Dabur India net profit drops to Rs 476.65...