Rupee falls 40 paise to close at 82.20 against dollar

The rupee fell 40 paise to close below the 82 per US dollar mark on Thursday, weighed down by foreign fund outflows and corporate dollar demand.

The Indian rupee began trading at 81.81 versus the US dollar on the interbank foreign currency market. It reached an intraday top of 81.71 and a low of 82.20.

It finally settled at 82.20, down 40 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee had appreciated 8 paise to close at 81.80 against the dollar after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2023-24.

After the US Fed increased the interest rate by 25 basis points, as predicted, to 4.50–4.75 percent, the dollar index, which measures the strength of the dollar against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.12% lower at 101.10.

Benchmark Brent crude futures for world crude oil decreased 0.14 percent to USD 82.72 per barrel.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) changed from net sellers to purchasers on Wednesday, buying shares worth Rs 1,785.21 crore.

