Rupee falls 4 paise to close at 82.55 against dollar | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

On Friday, the rupee lost 4 paise to end the day at 82.55 against the US dollar, following a flat trend in domestic equities and rising crude oil prices.

Due to risk aversion in international markets, forex traders reported that the rupee consolidated in a constrained range.

The local currency's value versus the dollar at the interbank foreign exchange market opened at 82.61 and fluctuated throughout the day between a low of 82.64 and a high of 82.34.

It finally settled at 82.55 against the greenback, down 4 paise from its previous close of 82.51.

Brent crude futures rose 2.22 percent to USD 86.38 per barrel, the global oil benchmark.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 123.52 points, or 0.20 percent, to end at 60,682.70 on the domestic equities market, while the larger NSE Nifty dropped 36.95 points, or 0.21 percent, to end at 17,856.50.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 144.73 crore on Thursday, making them net sellers in the capital markets.

With inputs from Agencies.

Read Also ICICI Bank announces allotment of 7,67,168 equity shares

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)