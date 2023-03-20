Rupee falls 4 paise to 82.63 against dollar

Rupee falls 4 paise to 82.63 against US dollar | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

On Monday, the rupee lost 4 paise to reach 82.63 against the US dollar as a result of unfavourable trends in both the domestic and international equity markets.

However, traders claimed that a sharp decline in crude oil prices opposed the decline in the value of the Indian rupee.

The native currency started out stronger on the interbank foreign exchange, at 82.48 against the dollar. It reached a high of 82.45 during intraday and a low of 82.71.

It finally settled at 82.63 against the American currency, registering a fall of 4 paise against its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee settled at 82.59 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.03 per cent lower at 103.69.

Benchmark Brent crude futures for the global oil prices plunged drastically by 2.43 percent to USD 71.20 per barrel.

The crisis that Credit Suisse and two American banks have been experiencing over the past week has not been resolved despite strenuous efforts by central banks, which negatively impacted investor sentiment globally.

The broad NSE Nifty slid 111.65 points or 0.65 percent to 16,988.40 points, while the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 360.95 points or 0.62 percent lower at 57,628.95 points.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued to be net sellers on Friday in the domestic capital market, selling shares worth Rs 1,766.53 crore.

With inputs from Agencies.