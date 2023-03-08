Rupee falls 37 paise to 82.29 against dollar in early trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The US dollar's rise in the foreign exchange market and a downturn in local equities caused the rupee to weaken 37 paise to 82.29 in early trade on Wednesday.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit started out weakly versus the dollar at 82.25 before dropping to 82.29 and losing 37 paise from its previous level.

On Monday, the rupee settled at 81.92 against the US dollar.

On Wednesday, the dollar index, which measures the strength of the dollar against a basket of six different currencies, increased 0.18 percent to 105.80.

The dollar rose as a result of comments made by US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell about the direction of interest rates.

On Tuesday, Powell said the latest economic data have come in stronger than expected, which suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated. If the totality of the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes, he added.

Stock and money markets were closed on Tuesday on account of Holi.

The benchmark for global oil, Brent crude futures, increased 0.28 percent to USD 83.52 a barrel.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 348.62 points, or 0.58 percent, at 59,875.84 points on the domestic equity market. The NSE Nifty, which is more inclusive, dropped 93.60 points or 0.53 percent to 17,617.85 points.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net purchasers on Monday in the capital markets, buying shares worth Rs 721.37 crore.

