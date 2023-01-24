Rupee falls 28 paise to 81.70 against dollar | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The rupee fell 28 paise to close as 81.70 against the US dollar on Tuesday as unabated foreign fund outflow hit market sentiments.

However, a weak dollar and fall in crude prices capped the losses in the local currency, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower at 81.61 to a dollar against the previous close of 81.42. The local unit moved in a range of 81.43 to 81.76 during the day.

On Monday, the rupee had declined by 25 paise to close at 81.42 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, declined 0.01 per cent to 102.15 amid concerns over US economic growth.

Brent crude was trading at USD 87.83 per barrel, down 0.41 percent.

The 30-share BSE Sensex increased 37.08 points or 0.06 percent to close practically level at 60,978.75 on the domestic equities market. The NSE Nifty index as a whole increased 0.25 points to 18,118.30.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 219.87 crore on Monday, making them net sellers in the capital market.

