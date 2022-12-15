e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRupee falls 27 paise to end at 82.76 against dollar

Rupee falls 27 paise to end at 82.76 against dollar

The rupee finally settled at 82.76, down 27 paise over its previous close of 82.49

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 03:57 PM IST
article-image
Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

The rupee declined by 27 paise to close at 82.76 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve's interest rate hike and its hawkish stance dented investor sentiments.

A massive sell-off in domestic equities and a strong greenback overseas also weighed on the local unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened sharply lower at 82.63 against the greenback and witnessed a high of 82.41 and a low of 82.77.

It finally settled at 82.76, down 27 paise over its previous close of 82.49.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.56 per cent to 104.35.

Read Also
Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 878 points, Nifty above 18400
article-image

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, dropped 0.76 per cent to USD 76.54 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 878.88 points or 1.40 per cent lower at 61,799.03. The broader NSE Nifty fell 245.40 points or 1.32 per cent to 18,414.90.

The US Fed on Wednesday increased interest rates by 50 basis points on expected lines and signalled more hikes ahead to fight inflation. The US central bank raised the interest rate to 4.25-4.50 per cent to the highest level in 15 years.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in capital markets on Wednesday as they bought shares worth Rs 372.16 crore, according to exchange data.

With inputs from Agencies.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Govt's decision to sell 5% stake in IRCTC hits company's stock prices

Govt's decision to sell 5% stake in IRCTC hits company's stock prices

Ramkrishna Forgings to buy up to 51% stake in TSUYO

Ramkrishna Forgings to buy up to 51% stake in TSUYO

Wipro signs multi-year digital transformation partnership with Finastra in the Middle East

Wipro signs multi-year digital transformation partnership with Finastra in the Middle East

6 non-BJP ruled states have not reduced VAT on petroleum products: Govt

6 non-BJP ruled states have not reduced VAT on petroleum products: Govt

Cummins appoints Anjali Pandey as group COO for India

Cummins appoints Anjali Pandey as group COO for India