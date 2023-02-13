Rupee falls 15 paise to close at 82.73 against dollar | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The rupee fell by 15 paise to close at 82.73 (provisional) against the US currency on Monday, weighed down by gains in the greenback in the overseas markets and a muted trend in domestic equities.

According to forex traders, high crude oil prices further dampened investor morale.

The rupee began trading at 82.68 versus the dollar on the interbank foreign currency market and dropped as low as 82.77 during the day. At 82.73 (provisional), where it ultimately closed, it was down 15 pence from the previous close.

In the previous session on Friday, the rupee settled at 82.58 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.15 per cent higher at 103.78.

Benchmark Brent crude futures for world oil fell 1.19% to USD 85.36 a barrel.

The broad NSE Nifty fell 85.60 points or 0.48 percent to 17,770.90, while the 30-share BSE Sensex finished 250.86 points or 0.41 percent lower at 60,431.84.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net purchasers on Friday in the capital markets, buying shares worth Rs 1,458.02 crore.

