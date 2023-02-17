Rupee falls 14 paise to close at 82.84 against dollar | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The rupee depreciated 14 paise to close at 82.84 (provisional) against the US currency on Friday as the strength of the American currency in the overseas market and a muted trend in domestic equities weighed on investor sentiments.

The rupee depreciated 14 paise from its previous closing of 82.70 to end the day at 82.84 on the interbank foreign exchange market. It had started the day at 82.77 versus the dollar.

The native currency experienced an intraday top of 82.73 and a low of 82.85 against the US dollar during the day.

The dollar index, a measure of the strength of the dollar versus a basket of six different currencies, was trading 0.59 percent higher at 104.47.

Brent crude futures fell 1.75 percent to USD 83.65 per barrel, the global oil benchmark.

The broad NSE Nifty fell 91.65 points or 0.51 percent to 17,944.20, while the 30-share BSE Sensex finished 316.94 points or 0.52 percent lower at 61,002.57.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net purchasers on Thursday in the capital markets, buying shares worth Rs. 1,570.62 crore.

