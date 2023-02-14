Rupee falls 12 paise to close at 82.82 against dollar | Image: istockphoto (Representative)

The rupee fell by 12 paise to close at 82.82 against the US currency on Tuesday, as market participants remained on the sidelines ahead of the US inflation data.

Forex traders claimed that the rupee was not supported by falling crude oil prices, rising domestic equities, or a weaker dollar index.

The rupee depreciated 12 paise from its previous closure to closing at the interbank foreign currency market, where it started the day at 82.59 versus the dollar and ended the day at 82.82.

On Monday, the rupee fell by 12 paise to close at 82.70 against the US currency.

Forex traders remained cautious ahead of crucial US inflation figures. Parmar added that risk appetite in risk assets was aided in part by a Federal Reserve survey showing that wage growth expectations in the United States fell in January.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.35 per cent lower at 102.98.

The international oil benchmark, Brent crude futures, decreased 0.81 percent to USD 85.91 a barrel.

The broad NSE Nifty increased 158.95 points or 0.89 percent to 17,929.85, while the 30-share BSE Sensex finished 600.42 points or 0.99 percent higher at 61,032.26.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net purchasers on Monday in the capital market, buying shares worth Rs 1,322.39 crore.

On the domestic macroeconomic front, the wholesale price-based inflation decreased to 4.73 percent in January for the eighth consecutive month as a result of falling prices for manufactured goods, fuel, and electricity.



With inputs from Agencies.

