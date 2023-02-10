Rupee falls 12 paise to 82.63 against dollar in early trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The rupee lost 12 paise to 82.63 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday as investor confidence was dampened by a lacklustre trend in domestic equities and a strong dollar in international markets.

Additionally, ongoing withdrawals of foreign funds and increased crude oil prices on the world market hurt the domestic currency, according to forex brokers.

The local unit at the interbank foreign exchange opened weakly against the dollar at 82.61, then declined further in early trades to 82.63, losing 12 paise since its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee appreciated 3 paise to close at 82.51 against the dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.15 per cent to 103.38.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.19 per cent to USD 84.34 per barrel.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 183.51 points, or 0.30 percent, at 60,622.71 points on the domestic equity market. To 17,835.65 points, the NSE Nifty fell 57.80 points, or 0.32 percent.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 144.73 crore on Thursday, making them net sellers in the capital markets.

With inputs from Agencies.

