Rupee falls 10 paise to close at 82.89 against dollar | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The rupee depreciated by 10 paise to settle at 82.89 against the US dollar on Wednesday, as intense selling pressure in domestic equities and a strong greenback overseas dented the sentiment.

The rupee's collapse, however, was halted by a dramatic drop in crude oil prices on the world market, according to FX traders.

The rupee opened flat at 82.79 on the interbank foreign currency market, and it fluctuated during the session in a narrow range between 82.89 and 82.79.

It ultimately decreased by 10 paise from its previous level of 82.79 to close at 82.89 versus the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the strength of the dollar against a basket of six different currencies, was trading 0.12% higher at 104.23 at the time of writing, ahead of the release of the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee meeting later in the day.

Last month, US bond rates increased sharply as investors braced expecting the Federal Reserve to take more aggressive action in its fight against inflation.

The MPC meeting minutes from this month will also be made available by the Reserve Bank.

Benchmark Brent crude futures for world crude oil dropped 1.48 percent to USD 81.82 per barrel.

The broad NSE Nifty down 272.40 points or 1.53 percent to 17,554.30 while the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 927.74 points or 1.53 percent to settle at 59,744.98.

According to exchange data, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) became net buyers in the capital markets on Tuesday by purchasing shares worth Rs 525.80 crore.

With inputs from Agencies.

Read Also Gold prices fall, silver remains unchanged in early trade

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)