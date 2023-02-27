Rupee falls 10 paise to close at 82.85 against dollar | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The rupee depreciated by 10 paise to close at 82.85 against the US currency on Monday as a stronger dollar in the overseas market and a muted trend in domestic equities weighed on investor sentiments.

The rupee depreciated by 10 paise from its previous close of 82.75 to 82.85 on the interbank foreign exchange market. It opened at 82.87 against the dollar.

The domestic currency experienced an intraday high of 82.82 and a low of 82.94 against the US dollar during the session.

The dollar index, which measures the strength of the dollar against a basket of six different currencies, was trading a little bit lower at 105.15.

Brent crude futures, the benchmark for all crude oil, increased 0.46 percent to USD 83.54 per barrel.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 175.58 points or 0.30 per cent lower at 59,288.35, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 73.10 points or 0.42 per cent to 17,392.70.

According to exchange data, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,470.34 crore on Friday, making them net sellers in the capital markets.

India's foreign exchange reserves decreased by USD 5.681 billion to USD 561.267 billion in the week ending February 17, according to data released by the RBI on Friday.

With inputs from Agencies.

