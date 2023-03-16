Rupee falls 10 paise to 82.75 against US dollar in early trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Amid negative trends in the domestic and global equity markets and continued outflow of foreign funds the rupee went down by 10 paise to 82.75 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday.

The domestic unit on March 16, opened weaker at 82.77 against the US dollar and traded in the range of 82.80 and 82.71. It was later trading at 82.75 against the greenback, registering a fall of 10 paise.

On Wednesday, the rupee settled at 82.65 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was 0.10 per cent lower at 104.54.

Brent crude

Brent crude on Thursday went up 1.2 per cent to $74.54 a barrel. The US West Texas Intermediate crude rose by 1.1 per cent at $68.35 a barrel.

Market

BSE Sensex was trading 116.67 points or 0.20 per cent lower at 57,439.23 points while Nifty was down 34 points or 0.2 per cent at 16,938.15 points.

FII

On Wednesday, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,271.25 crore, according to exchange data.

Credit Suisse

The failure of two banks in the US and the crisis at Swiss banking major Credit Suisse have adversely impacted market sentiments.

India exports in February

On the domestic front, India's exports contracted in February for the third consecutive month, falling 8.8 per cent to USD 33.88 billion against USD 37.15 billion in the same month last year.

With inputs from PTI