Rupee falls 10 paise to 82.75 against US dollar in early trade

Amid negative trends in the domestic and global equity markets and continued outflow of foreign funds the rupee went down by 10 paise to 82.75 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday.
The domestic unit on March 16, opened weaker at 82.77 against the US dollar and traded in the range of 82.80 and 82.71. It was later trading at 82.75 against the greenback, registering a fall of 10 paise.
On Wednesday, the rupee settled at 82.65 against the US dollar.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was 0.10 per cent lower at 104.54.
Brent crude
Brent crude on Thursday went up 1.2 per cent to $74.54 a barrel. The US West Texas Intermediate crude rose by 1.1 per cent at $68.35 a barrel.
Market
BSE Sensex was trading 116.67 points or 0.20 per cent lower at 57,439.23 points while Nifty was down 34 points or 0.2 per cent at 16,938.15 points.
FII
On Wednesday, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,271.25 crore, according to exchange data.
Credit Suisse
The failure of two banks in the US and the crisis at Swiss banking major Credit Suisse have adversely impacted market sentiments.
India exports in February
On the domestic front, India's exports contracted in February for the third consecutive month, falling 8.8 per cent to USD 33.88 billion against USD 37.15 billion in the same month last year.
With inputs from PTI
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)