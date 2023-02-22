e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRupee declines 4 paise to 82.83 against dollar

Rupee declines 4 paise to 82.83 against dollar

In the previous session on Tuesday, the rupee settled at 82.79 against the dollar

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
article-image
Rupee declines 4 paise to 82.83 against dollar | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

Early on Wednesday, a sluggish trend in local equities caused the rupee to weaken 4 paise to 82.83 against the US dollar.

Fresh inflows of foreign capital and the American dollar's weakness against significant rival currencies abroad, according to forex traders, limited the unit's losses.

The native currency's opening rate versus the dollar at the interbank foreign exchange was steady at 82.79. Afterwards, it dropped a little to quote at 82.83, showing a decrease of 4 paise from its previous closing.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the rupee settled at 82.79 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the strength of the dollar against a basket of six different currencies, decreased 0.09 percent to 104.01.

Read Also
Opening Bell: Indices open lower; Sensex down 314 points, Nifty around 17730
article-image

The international oil benchmark, brent crude futures, increased marginally by 0.06 percent to USD 83.10 a barrel.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 279.41 points, or 0.46 percent, to 60,393.31 on the domestic equity market. The NSE Nifty index as a whole dropped 86.55 points or 0.49 percent to 17,740.15.

According to exchange data, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) became net buyers in the capital markets on Tuesday by purchasing shares worth Rs 525.80 crore.

With inputs from Agencies.

Read Also
Petrol, diesel prices, Feb 22: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Rupee declines 4 paise to 82.83 against dollar

Rupee declines 4 paise to 82.83 against dollar

Petrol, diesel prices, Feb 22: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Petrol, diesel prices, Feb 22: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Opening Bell: Indices open lower; Sensex down 314 points, Nifty around 17730

Opening Bell: Indices open lower; Sensex down 314 points, Nifty around 17730

Jairam Ramesh fires 16th series of 3 more questions pointing out Adani's global kleptocratic...

Jairam Ramesh fires 16th series of 3 more questions pointing out Adani's global kleptocratic...

State-owned defence firm BEL forms JV with Israel Aerospace to support Indian army

State-owned defence firm BEL forms JV with Israel Aerospace to support Indian army