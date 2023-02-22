Rupee declines 4 paise to 82.83 against dollar | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Early on Wednesday, a sluggish trend in local equities caused the rupee to weaken 4 paise to 82.83 against the US dollar.

Fresh inflows of foreign capital and the American dollar's weakness against significant rival currencies abroad, according to forex traders, limited the unit's losses.

The native currency's opening rate versus the dollar at the interbank foreign exchange was steady at 82.79. Afterwards, it dropped a little to quote at 82.83, showing a decrease of 4 paise from its previous closing.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the rupee settled at 82.79 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the strength of the dollar against a basket of six different currencies, decreased 0.09 percent to 104.01.

The international oil benchmark, brent crude futures, increased marginally by 0.06 percent to USD 83.10 a barrel.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 279.41 points, or 0.46 percent, to 60,393.31 on the domestic equity market. The NSE Nifty index as a whole dropped 86.55 points or 0.49 percent to 17,740.15.

According to exchange data, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) became net buyers in the capital markets on Tuesday by purchasing shares worth Rs 525.80 crore.

With inputs from Agencies.

