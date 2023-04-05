Rupee climbs 30 paise to 82.02 against dollar | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

On Wednesday, the rupee strengthened against the US dollar by 30 paise to end at 82.02 as strong buying in domestic equities improved investor sentiment.

Additionally, forex dealers said that the domestic currency was sustained by inflows of foreign capital and an increase in risk appetite.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened strong at 82.08 and touched an intra-day high of 81.92 and a low of 82.20 against the greenback.

It finally settled at 82.02, a rise of 30 paise over its previous close.

In the previous session on Monday, the rupee closed at 82.32 against the dollar.

The forex market was closed on Tuesday on account of "Mahavir Jayanti".

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, gained 0.10 per cent to 101.36.

The 30-share BSE Sensex increased by 582.87 points or 0.99 percent to close at 59,689.31 on the domestic stock market, while the larger NSE Nifty increased by 159 points or 0.91 percent to close at 17,557.05.

Benchmark Brent crude prices for world crude oil fell 0.8% to USD 84.87 per barrel.

According to exchange statistics, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Monday in the capital markets, purchasing shares worth Rs 321.93 crore.

With inputs from Agencies.

