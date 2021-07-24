Runaya sets up integrated aluminium dross processing unit in Odisha

An aluminium dross processing and refining unit has been established at Odisha's Jharsuguda by Runaya, one of the country’s fastest growing manufacturing start-ps.

A company official claimed that the unit at Jharsuguda is India's first integrated aluminium dross processing unit

The facility established at an investment of Rs 64.43 crore was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday. This will provide an end-to-end green and sustainable solution for recovery of aluminium from dross and processing residual waste to manufacture steel slag conditioners.

"Odisha is fast emerging as the manufacturing hub of Eastern India and has enabled the growth of industries in the state. We have always endeavoured to provide a hassle-free and smooth business environment for the investors in Odisha. I assure continued facilitation and support from the state government," Patnaik said after inaugurating the project.

Aluminium dross is a by-product of the aluminium smelting process and typically ends up in the landfill with no comprehensive solution for its disposal till now. It is estimated that the world produces about 65 million tonne of aluminium per annum currently, which results in about 1 million tonne of aluminium dross being produced every year. In India alone, this number stands at about 60,000 tonne, an official said.

The aluminium dross processing and refining plant in Odisha, with a capacity to process 30,000 tonne of aluminium dross per annum, comprehensively addresses one of the biggest challenges faced by the aluminium industry, that relates to handling, evacuation, processing and disposal of hazardous dross in an environmentally friendly manner.

Runaya has implemented an innovative and sustainable model to eliminate waste and recover metal through a patented cutting-edge technology to process the mining waste and maximize metal recovery, they said.

The depleted dross is further used to manufacture tailor-made steel slag conditioner briquettes, that have found wide acceptance in steel refining and helped the steel industry in reducing costs and improving productivity, thus contributing to the manufacture of more sustainable and “greener” steel.

By virtue of this process, Runaya claims to contribute in reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and reduction of carbon footprint for the aluminium industry. Runaya is also fully committed to ensuring global ESG standards and implementing inclusivity in all its forms, with an industry-disrupting 60 per cent gender diverse workforce.

Annanya Agarwal, Co-Founder & CEO, Runaya said, "Runaya aims to replace the linear economy model that the industry is currently following to pave the way for a circular economy model that is restorative. Through this pioneering technology, which ensures 100 per cent utilization of waste, Runaya’s new facility at Odisha is disrupting the resources industry – currently even the best practices in the industry can only process 50 per cent of waste. Runaya’s breakthrough approach delivers significant positive impact for the mining and metals industry."